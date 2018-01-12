Diane Kruger Surprised by 2018 Golden Globes Win for In the Fade

Diane Kruger is, of course, feeling "pretty amazing" on the heels of her win at the 2018 Golden Globes. In the Fade was awarded Best Foreign Language Film, which came as a shock to Kruger and director Fatih Akin. "We really didn't expect to win. I'm not just saying that," she told E! News' Zuri Hall at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Thursday night. "So, nobody had a speech."

All in all, Kruger added, "It was a great night."

To celebrate their victory, Kruger and co. "had a lot of champagne at the InStyle party," the actress revealed. "And then I kind of went home, because I was like, 'It's a long day.' You know? I know that he came home at 4 a.m., because we had to go to Palm Springs the next day for a film festival—and he looked like he was about to die. But I'm happy for him!" Kruger also said he took the award home to Germany. "He's not even here tonight! He's like, 'I'm out of here!'"