When Game of Thrones Ends, That's It—There's No Talk of Revivals or Reboots

When Game of Thrones ends in 2019, that's it. Aside from one of the five prequel spinoffs HBO is working on. But, the story told in Game of Thrones, based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Fire and Ice, is done, and the case will be closed on revivals and/or future spinoffs, according to HBO's programming president Casey Bloys.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys said a door being left open for future revivals or undoing the finale is "not happening."
"This story, A Song of Fire and Ice, is done. There's no revival, reboot, spinoff talk," he said.
Does that mean there's a definitive answer as to who finally gets the Iron Throne? "I don't even want to answer that! [Laughs.] But it's exciting," he said.
As for the six episodes, he said, "They're great. It's fantastic. The fans are going to be very, very happy."
Regarding the delay for new episodes, Bloys told EW that creators and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted the time to craft the best episodes possible.
"Here's what I'll tell you: They take the time they need to do the show at its highest level of quality. As the show has gone on, it's gotten bigger — big battle scenes, big special effects," Bloys told EW. "These things take time. Here's the one thing I can assure you: Dan and Dave were not sitting around on a beach waiting to go back to work. They're perfectionists and this is the soonest it can come back at a level of quality that they are comfortable with."
In an interview with TVLine, Bloys touched on the prequels in the works, noting there are indeed five in play and "there may be [familiar] bloodlines" in the prequels.
But don't expect one of the prequels to premiere immediately after Game of Thrones wraps up in 2019. "We're not using the final season to launch a new show or anything like that. There's going to be a separation between the two. These are among the best writers working and I'm hopeful," Bloys told EW.
Series star Kit Harington told Deadline he's feeling a new kind of pressure while working on the final installment of the HBO series.
"Well, I think there's a certain pressure I've not felt before," Harington said about the anticipation regarding the last season. "Whereas before, every year there's always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down. Obviously, we don't want to do that so we're very much stepping up everyone's game which is very apparent, at least to me. We're all growing a bit and I think everyone's attention is very focused on what we're doing in a way that it's always been, but it may be more apparent. I love it, you know. It's also I think that thing of just trying to get everything you can out of it while we're still doing it. Really kind of explore every inch of it."
Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa said he went to set and was spoiled by what he saw. "It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV. It's going to be unbelievable. It's going to f--k up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I'm a huge fan and I didn't want to know what's going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn't want to know that!'"
Game of Thrones returns in 2019.