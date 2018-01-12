Barack Obama "Sobbed" After Taking Malia to College: "I Was Basically Useless"

David Letterman booked a major guest for the premiere episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Barack Obama. The episode, now streaming, features a touching moment toward the end, when the former United States President talks about dropping his 19-year-old daughter Malia Obama off at Harvard University last summer.

"It was like open-heart surgery, man," the 56-year-old said, echoing comments he made in another interview last fall. "One of the best descriptions I ever heard of children is it's like having your heart outside your body. They're not that smart, and they're kind of wandering around, crossing streets, getting on airplanes. You're like, 'Come!' You want to put 'em back in."

The entire family—Michelle Obama and Sasha Obama included—helped make Malia's dorm feel like home. "It was interesting to see how everyone handled things different. Michelle, she had like cleaning glove, you know? One of those yellow ones. She's scouring the bathroom and has all these plans about how everything should be. And Sasha, it was really touching, because Sasha tries to be cool, so she didn't want to admit that she's going to miss her sister. But she's neater than her sister, so she was helping to make the bed and fold clothes," Barack recalled. "[Sasha was] just being really quiet about it, but in a way that was really moving and touching."