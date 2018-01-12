Tonya Harding Admits Prior Knowledge of Nancy Kerrigan Attack

In an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach, Harding claimed she was innocent of planning to attack Kerrigan. But, she said, "I knew something was up. I did, however, overhear [Eckhardt and Gillooly] talking about stuff, where, 'Well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team.' And I remember telling them, I go, 'What the hell are you talking about? I can skate.'" Harding later said that until now, "nobody wanted to ever believe" her story, and the Olympian "never understood" why she's "always" seen as "the bad person."

Asked whether she thought about Eckhardt and Gillooly's comments after Kerrigan's attack, Harding said she didn't—initially: "It popped in my head two or three days after we got back." Eckhardt and Gillooly's conversation took place one or two months before the actual attack, she clarified. After Kerrigan was injured, Gillooly "started acting funny," Harding said. "And I remember asking him, 'What is going on? Do you remember something that you've not said?'"