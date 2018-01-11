Brooklynn Prince and Jacob Tremblay Are One Adorable, Pint-Sized Duo at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:45 PM

Brooklynn Prince, Jacob Tremblay, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And the award for most precious 2018 Critics' Choice Awards attendees goes to Brooklynn Prince and Jacob Tremblay!

The pint-sized celeb kiddos hit the red carpet at tonight's event in Los Angeles, where they were both nominated in the Best Young Actor/Actress category. The honor ultimately went to Prince for her critically-acclaimed performance in The Florida Project, and her tear-filled acceptance speech might just go down as the sweetest moment from the 2018 award season thus far. 

"Wow, this is such a big honor," the 7-year-old shared onstage. "All the nominees are great, you guys are awesome… All the voters, you guys are awesome. Thank you so much."

Little Brooklynn continued, "God, I would like to thank you for this wonderful opportunity and I would like to thank [director] Sean [Baker] for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be in his movie. I would like to thank the cast and crew for giving me wonderful support. My family, you guys are awesome and my team."

Photos

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

"I would like to dedicate this award to all the Halley's and Moonee's out there," she concluded. "This is a real problem. We need to go out there and help. Thank you so much!"

(In the movie, Brooklynn plays a young girl named Moonee who lives with her mother at a low-cost motel near Disney World.)

Meanwhile, one Critics' Choice Awards attendee spotted Tremblay make his way over to Prince following her acceptance speech. "Does it get any cuter than this?" journalist Scott Feinberg tweeted. "WONDER's Jacob Tremblay came over to congratulate THE FLORIDA PROJECT's Brooklynn Prince after she beat him to win the best young actor/actress Critics' Choice Award."

Brooklynn Prince, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

All together now: Aww

There's still plenty more action in store at tonight's star-studded event, which is broadcasting live on the CW. Check out the complete list of winners, and all the exclusive moments the cameras can't catch right here

