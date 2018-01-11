Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Father Died at Age 92 in Moving Tribute

It's without a doubt been a difficult week for Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk show host and beloved comedian has not only faced the devastation around her home in Montecito after mudslides, but she's mourning the loss of her father Elliott DeGeneres.

During today's show, Ellen honored her late father in a moving tribute by telling the audience a story about a sign she received shortly before his passing.

"In addition to what's going on in Montecito, I lost my dad this week. He was 92 years old. He had a good, long life."

She added on Instagram, "It wasn't unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me."