How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Enjoying Their Last Days As a Family of Four

Baby number three is almost here!

The West family is about to get bigger. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced last year that they were expecting a third baby via surrogate. Well, rumor has it that the baby will be born any day now, which has the parents busy prepping for the arrival of their new baby girl!

A source tells E! News that Kim knows having a newborn is going to be a "big change" but the two are ready. Plus, she's been sharing tons of baby posts on her social media accounts. How are the couple rearranging their home for their bundle of joy?