SAG Awards 2018 Presenters Include Emma Stone, Halle Berry and More Actresses

The 2018 SAG Awards has announced its first group of all-female presenters.

On Sunday, Jan. 21 when the curtain rises at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, film fanatics can expect to see the following actresses presenting awards: Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong'o, Dakota Fanningand Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran.

Last month it was revealed that all 13 acting categories would be presented by women, a response to the Time's Up movement currently at the forefront of Hollywood's collective conscious. Additionally, Kristen Bell is set to host.

"Beginning with the Women's March in January, it's been the year of the woman," executive producer Kathy Connell told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave and speaking up."