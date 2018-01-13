Saturday Savings: Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit Is Less Than $10

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jan. 13, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Yara Shahidi

12 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

ESC: Best Dressed, Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Lights Up NYC & More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Critics' Choice Awards

Kiernan Shipka Is a Mermaid IRL at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Looking like an off-duty model just got a lot easier and cheaper.

According to Jourdan Dunn, you'll need a bodysuit, dark denim, aviators and a casual jacket—a simple and wearable checklist. Considering that she's mastered casual, yet cool, style enough to land a major deal with British retailer Missguided, taking her advice will work to your benefit. 

The model's collaboration with the brand includes essentials (like bodysuits and hoodies), athleisure and fashionable finds like metallic, over-the-knee boots and mesh tops. Now, many of the items in the Londunn x Missguided collection are on sale, including her all-occasion bodysuit (as seen in the photo above), which is now $9.

Photos

Style Moments You Probably Missed From Golden Globes 2018

Of all of the things on her checklist, the bodysuit is a must-have. Like a white T-shirt, there are so many ways to style it that you can never go wrong buying one. It won't go out of style. For example, you can take a note from Jourdan's fashion book and pair with denim or you can wear it under your favorite print skirt. The options are endless. 

Since it's a staple, the fit means everything, making bodysuits a expensive buy...unless, of course, you buy your bodysuit on sale. Check out the bargain bodysuits below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

Missguided

Jourdan's bodysuit: Londunn + Missguided Grey Square Neck Bodysuit, Was $38, Now $9

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

Commando

Luxe Satin Bodysuit, Was $98, Now $88

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

PrettyLittleThing

Black Sparkle Velvet Square Neck Thong Bodysuit, Was $27, Now $9

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

Cushnie et Ochs

Chloe Satin-Jersey Bodysuit, Was $595, Now $297

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

Fleur du Mal

Straight Neck Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit, Was $198, Now $99

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

Good American

Good Girl, Was $159, Now $95

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

Wolford

Bodysuit, Was $210, Now $147

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit

Kookai

Catia Bodysuit, Was $60, Now $30

RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Winter Barbie in Pink Puffer Coat

RELATED ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner Was a Huge Fan-Girl Behind the Scenes at the Globes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jourdan Dunn , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Style Collective , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.