Saturday Savings: Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit Is Less Than $10

PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Looking like an off-duty model just got a lot easier and cheaper.
According to Jourdan Dunn, you'll need a bodysuit, dark denim, aviators and a casual jacket—a simple and wearable checklist. Considering that she's mastered casual, yet cool, style enough to land a major deal with British retailer Missguided, taking her advice will work to your benefit.
The model's collaboration with the brand includes essentials (like bodysuits and hoodies), athleisure and fashionable finds like metallic, over-the-knee boots and mesh tops. Now, many of the items in the Londunn x Missguided collection are on sale, including her all-occasion bodysuit (as seen in the photo above), which is now $9.
Of all of the things on her checklist, the bodysuit is a must-have. Like a white T-shirt, there are so many ways to style it that you can never go wrong buying one. It won't go out of style. For example, you can take a note from Jourdan's fashion book and pair with denim or you can wear it under your favorite print skirt. The options are endless.
Since it's a staple, the fit means everything, making bodysuits a expensive buy...unless, of course, you buy your bodysuit on sale. Check out the bargain bodysuits below!
Jourdan's bodysuit: Londunn + Missguided Grey Square Neck Bodysuit, Was $38, Now $9
Luxe Satin Bodysuit, Was $98, Now $88
Black Sparkle Velvet Square Neck Thong Bodysuit, Was $27, Now $9
Chloe Satin-Jersey Bodysuit, Was $595, Now $297
Straight Neck Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit, Was $198, Now $99
Good Girl, Was $159, Now $95
Bodysuit, Was $210, Now $147
Catia Bodysuit, Was $60, Now $30
