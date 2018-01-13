Saturday Savings: Jourdan Dunn's Bodysuit Is Less Than $10

Looking like an off-duty model just got a lot easier and cheaper.

According to Jourdan Dunn, you'll need a bodysuit, dark denim, aviators and a casual jacket—a simple and wearable checklist. Considering that she's mastered casual, yet cool, style enough to land a major deal with British retailer Missguided, taking her advice will work to your benefit.

The model's collaboration with the brand includes essentials (like bodysuits and hoodies), athleisure and fashionable finds like metallic, over-the-knee boots and mesh tops. Now, many of the items in the Londunn x Missguided collection are on sale, including her all-occasion bodysuit (as seen in the photo above), which is now $9.