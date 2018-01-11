Critics' Choice Awards 2018: Best Celeb Moments You Didn't See on TV

Aziz Ansari arrived late once the show already started and was spotted looking for his seat in a hurry. Susan Kelechi Watson also arrived late and seemed a little embarrassed as she was making her way to her seat. She took Milo's seat as he got up and moved to sit next to Sterling K. Brown.

Milo looked back at Chrissy Metz to wish her luck while they said her name for her Best Supporting Actress nomination. Sterling also looked back and smiled at her.

Sterling said "oh my gosh" when he won. His wife Ryan Michelle Bathe gave him a big kiss on the lips. Milo went "wooh" during his speech and was cheering him on. Ryan Michelle Bathe had the biggest smile on her face. Justin Hartley got up to congratulate her.

Skeet Ulrich went over to Milo and they were seen chatting together during a commercial break.

Margot Robbie was so excited to win for I, Tonya rushed on stage to to the mic to get her award. Allison Janney congratulated her when she got back to her table.

Angelina Jolie was spotted taking photos with other award show attendees.

David Harbour and Alison Sudol were spotted holding hands during the show.