Celebs ''Toast For A Cause'' With Moët & Chandon at the 75th Golden Globe Awards

  By
  • &

by Alli Rosenbloom | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 3:27 PM

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

On Golden Globes night there are many exciting things that celebrities toast to, but it's not just to celebrate achievements in film and television—many celebrities walking the red carpet also raised their glasses with Moët & Chandon to "Toast for a Cause."

"Toast for a Cause" is a philanthropic initiative where champagne giant Moët & Chandon honors Hollywood and celebrates their long standing history as the "champagne of cinema" (and by long standing we mean 27 years!) by partnering with Golden Globe nominees and guests to toast with Moët's Imperial mini's in support of their favorite charities.

Celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Jude Law and Kendall Jenner all made sure to toast with Moët to highlight the powerful program, now in its ninth year. Jenner, along with her date, Vogue editor Edward Barsamian, was Moët's special guest at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Moët subsequently donates $1,000 in each participating celebrity's name to a charity that means something personal to them. Following the 2018 Golden Globes, Moët ended up raising donations with "Toast for a Cause" for a number of charities including YouthAids, Shine On Sierra Leon, Make a Wish, Casa Alionza, The Ricky Martin Foundation and Charity Water, just to name a few.

The most prominent charity that received an outstanding number of support this year, both on the red carpet with Moët and throughout the entire evening, was undoubtedly Time's Up. Celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Ansel Elgort and more all raised their Moët Mini's to bring awareness to this ever-present movement in Hollywood and across the nation.

Cheers!

