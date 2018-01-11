Critics' Choice Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

But before the awards are handed out and Hollywood's biggest stars take their seats inside the venue, we have to talk about red carpet fashion. Take a look at the designer gowns, fitting suits and star power in our massive gallery below .

As far as nominations go, The Shape of Water is favored to win big with an impressive 14 nods.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., this year's show will be hosted by Olivia Munn with Gal Gadot receiving the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her critically acclaimed performance in Wonder Woman.

Just days after your favorite movie and TV stars attended the Golden Globes , many are back for more celebrations at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards .

2018's award season is just getting started!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Sterling K. Brown Fresh off his 2018 Golden Globes win, the This Is Us star may just pick up another trophy for his acting skills.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Alison Brie The Disaster Artist star celebrates the film's Best Comedy nomination.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Emilia Clarke The Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee celebrates the success of Game of Thrones.

Article continues below

Getty Images



Evan Peters The American Horror Story star prepares for a big night inside The Barker Hangar.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Saoirse Ronan The Lady Bird Best Actress nominee sparkles and shines in her designer gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Aziz Ansari The Best Actor in a Comedy Series nominee is ready for a good night in Santa Monica.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Timothée Chalamet The 22-year-old Best Actor nominee looks like a fashion pro on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Leslie Mann If we had to guess who would bring the fun to this award show, we'd say this actress is a safe bet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



RuPaul The Best Reality Show Host nominee would never disappoint with his red carpet look.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Liev Schreiber A suit and bow-tie never go out of style for this A-list actor.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Samira Wiley After seeing the actress' Rebecca Vallance dress, we may want to call The Handmaid's Tale cast Best Dressed at this show.

Getty Images



Angelina Jolie A-list in the building! The First They Killed My Father director leaves her kids at home for this award show.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Kaley Cuoco Stepping out with a bang! The Big Bang Theory star has her fingers crossed for a Best Comedy Series win.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Nick Jonas The "Find You" singer continues to prove he's one of the Best Dressed during this award season.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Armie Hammer "Life is starting to feel like groundhogs day.... #arentwedoneyet?! #criticschoiceawards," the actor joked on Instagram while getting ready for the carpet.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Allison Janney As excitement continues to build around I, Tonya, the Best Supporting Actress nominee wows in blue.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards



Chris Hardwick The Talking Dead producer steps out to celebrate the best in movies and TV.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Reese Witherspoon The Big Little Lies star has a big reason to celebrate this evening. The HBO series is nominated for five awards.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Mary J. Blige She may be a talented musician. But at tonight's show, the singer may just walk away with the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Mudbound.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Jessica Chastain The Best Actress nominee celebrates the praise of her movie Molly's Game.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Yara Shahidi The Grown-ish star turns heads for all the right reasons in her Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Laura Dern The Big Little Lies star hopes the HBO series can add a few more trophies to their collection tonight.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Ann Dowd The Handmaid's Tale star has the perfect clutch to match her black dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Susan Kelechi Watson The This Is Us star shows some leg while posing for photographers on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Johnny Galecki The Big Bang Theory star hopes the popular CBS show could walk away with Best Comedy Series.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Dacre Montgomery The Stranger Things star totally pulled off his fashion risk at this year's show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Margot Robbie The I, Tonya star says yes to a ruffled dress for tonight's event.

Article continues below

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon Date night done right! The Big Sick star and his wife prepare for a special night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Laurie Metcalf The Best Supporting Actress nominee looks beautiful in a draped sleeveless gown by Cristina Ottaviano.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Diane Kruger Before posing for photos with Norman Reedus, the star shows off her Vera Wang gown.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Gal Gadot Bow down to Wonder Woman. Before accepting the #SeeHer Award, the actress poses for photos in her Prada dress and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Octavia Spencer The Best Supporting Actress nominee deserves an award for her stunning purple Tadashi Shoji dress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Alexis Bledel We're not in Stars Hollow anymore! The Handmaid's Tale star steps out in sunny Santa Monica in a ocean blue Rasario gown and Forevermark jewelry.

Article continues below

Getty Images



Alexander Skarsgård Remain calm ladies, but the Big Little Lies nominated star is certainly looking his best tonight.

Getty Images



Elena Satine The Gifted TV star proves the black dress never goes out of style.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Tituss Burgess It's all about the details for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star who completes his outfit with a timepiece and cufflinks by Chopard.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Emma Roberts The American Horror Story star shows off her new haircut while wearing Norman Silverman jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Mary Elizabeth Winstead Fargo in the house! The Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series nominee proves multiple colors may be better than one.

Getty Images



Harry Connick Jr. In between filming his talk-show in New York City, the Harry host appears in Southern California to celebrate his Best Talk Show nomination.

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Greta Gerwig Fresh off her 2018 Director's Guild of America Awards nomination, the Lady Bird director arrives in a dress we can't help but love.

Getty Images



Brooklynn Prince At just seven years old, The Florida Project star is already receiving nominations and praise for his acting skills.

Getty Images



Mary Steenburgen The Last Man on Earth star poses for photos while supporting her husband Ted Danson.

Article continues below

Getty Images



Elisabeth Moss After her Golden Globes win, all eyes are on The Handmaid's Tale star to see what she wins next.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Olivia Munn Tonight's host gives thanks to her glam team including hairstylist Chad Wood on Instagram before showing off her final look on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Milo Ventimiglia Looking sharp, dude! The This Is Us star poses on the red carpet before meeting up with his co-stars.

Article continues below

Getty Images



Natalia Dyer The Stranger Things star opts for a floral print dress for the special evening.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Zoe Kazan The Best Actress in a Comedy nominee opts for sparkle and a bit of yellow before being recognized for her work in The Big Sick.

Steve Granitz/WireImage



Jessica Biel "Just five very serious professionals taking their professions very seriously! #criticschoiceawards," The Sinner star wrote on Instagram while posing with her beauty team.