Inside Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Two-Week Australian Getaway

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been enjoying some time off together in Australia.

The 25-year-old "Malibu" singer has been spending time with her 27-year-old actor beau's family in recent weeks.

"Miley has spent the last two weeks in Australia enjoying the summer weather with the Hemsworth family," a source tells E! News. "They rang in the New Year at Chris Hemsworth's compound at a Burning Man themed party with Matt Damon and several friends. Everyone had elaborate costumes and went all out for it."

And it sounds like Miley gets along very well with Liam's family. "Miley has a lot of fun with the Hemsworths and fits in very well," the insider shares. "The whole trip has been a very laid back beach vacation with lots of lunches and dinners out and just bumming around town. Miley really loves her time in Australia and it feels like a second home to her. She blends in with the locals and the casual beach vibe. It's similar to her life with Liam in Malibu that she cherishes so much."