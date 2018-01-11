Amber Portwood and Ex Matt Baier Join Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition: Check Out the Cast

Get ready for some more family therapy.
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition is set to return for another season of drama this March on WE tv, with reality stars Amber Portwood and Brandi Glanville set to join the cast, along with their family members and former beaus, E! News has confirmed.
The Teen Mom OG star will be doing the show with her mom Tonya Portwood and ex-fiance Matt Baier, while The former Real Housewife will be joined by he father, Guy Glanville.
The other cast members are Mob Wives star Renee Graziano, who will be joined by her sisters Lana Graziano Zanococchino and Jennifer Graziano, and Love and Hip Hop and Vow or Never's Jim Jones, with girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin and Mama Jones.
Amber and Matt's relationship is sure cause a lot of drama on the show, as Amber actually met her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while filming the show.
"The first day of filming [Marriage Boot Camp], I was in the interview room with her and that's when I think I learned the most," Andrew, a cameraman, confessed to MTV producers on a recent episode of Teen Mom OG. "From that point on, I'd try and place myself in the house where you were to hear more because I wanted to know even more."
While the couple is currently expecting their first child together, Matt has also moved on, marrying Jennifer Conlon in an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in November 2017.
In a teaser for MBCRSFE, you can hear Amber telling Matt, "I tried to give you a family," to which he responds: "I don't want that family."
Looks like they both found it elsewhere!
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres March 2018 on WE tv.