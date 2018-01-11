Amber Portwood and Ex Matt Baier Join Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition: Check Out the Cast

Get ready for some more family therapy.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition is set to return for another season of drama this March on WE tv, with reality stars Amber Portwood and Brandi Glanville set to join the cast, along with their family members and former beaus, E! News has confirmed.

The Teen Mom OG star will be doing the show with her mom Tonya Portwood and ex-fiance Matt Baier, while The former Real Housewife will be joined by he father, Guy Glanville.

The other cast members are Mob Wives star Renee Graziano, who will be joined by her sisters Lana Graziano Zanococchino and Jennifer Graziano, and Love and Hip Hop and Vow or Never's Jim Jones, with girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin and Mama Jones.