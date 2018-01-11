Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Winter Barbie in Pink Puffer Coat

Tiny sunglasses. Check—thanks Kanye. Standout, patterned pants. Check. Oversized outerwear. Got it. Fashionable sneakers. Yup.

Gigi Hadid has mastered It Girl winter style. This week, the supermodel appeared on the streets of New York City wearing a millennial pink crop sweater and puffer coat, designed by Norwegian designer Christina Ledang (similar here). She paired the bright matching duo with Christopher Bu glitter pink-accented culottes, creating a fashion-forward feminine look. With all of the pink and the glitter accents, the model accessorized her ensemble with neutral tones, wearing Filling Pieces sneakers and white Illesteva Baxter sunglasses.

The hero of the outfit, however, is her puffer coat. It's bright and bold. While she paired her outerwear with matching hues, wearing the piece over a white sweater and jeans would still have an impact. It's surprisingly wearable, while also helping any fashion lover standout, even when it's freezing outside.