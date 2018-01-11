Cindy Crawford and Son Presley Gerber Star in Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial

Amber Portwood and Ex Matt Baier Join Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition: Check Out the Cast
Cindy Crawford and her son Presley Gerber will star in a Pepsi commercial during the 2018 Super Bowl.
The 30-second advertisement called "This Is the Pepsi" will feature additional unnamed celebrities who have starred in previous Pepsi spots. It will also serve as a throwback to Crawford's iconic 1992 commercial. The advertisement is part of the overall "Pepsi Generations" campaign.
"To this day, people come up to me to talk about how much they loved my original Pepsi spot from '92," Crawford, 51, said via a press release. "The commercial was a big moment for me and has spanned generations. I am proud to play a role in this iconic pop-culture phenom and excited for fans to see our new take on the Pepsi spot during Super Bowl."
The 1992 spot shows a 26-year-old Crawford pulling up to the Halfway Café in a red sports car while wearing a white tank top and jean shorts. Two young boys stare as the supermodel buys a Pepsi from a vending machine and drinks it down.
Even though Pepsi hasn't announced who the other stars in the campaign will be, we can look through the vault to take a guess. Britney Spears, Faith Hill, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, Enrique Iglesias, Janet Jackson, Madonna and Pink have all appeared in the brand's commercials over the years.
Crawford joins a star-studded Super Bowl lineup. Timberlake will be performing during the halftime show and Pink will sing the National Anthem.