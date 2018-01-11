Johnathon Schaech Accuses Director Franco Zeffirelli of Molesting Him

During the filming of the movie, Schaech alleges that Zeffirelli was "verbally abusive" and writes "It got to the point where he made me feel like I couldn't act, I couldn't do anything right, I couldn't speak right, I couldn't move right — everything I did was wrong."

Schaech says that one night while at a hotel and his co-star wasn't present, Zeffirelli allegedly told Schaech he was coming to his room. "This time he had managed to get a key. I was in bed sleeping and he let himself into the bedroom and he got beside my bed and was over the top of me on the side of the bed as I awoke," Schaech writes. "There was a moment where I was telling him 'No' and he told me, 'We have to.'"

The actor went on to write, "He molested me in my bed. He put his hands in places that I couldn't even imagine and he did things that I am not proud of. But it's not my fault. His pants never came off but I can [still] see him fumbling with his belt. He attempted to give me oral sex. I just remember being like, 'God, please no. I'm OK, I'm OK.' I did nothing. I just lay there in bed. It felt like 4 hours but it was probably like 30 seconds."