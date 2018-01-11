Venom Movie Teases First Look at Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock

Feast your eyes on Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom.

Fans who attended Brazil Comic-Con in São Paulo Thursday were given the first look at the actor in character as the Marvel supervillain. Director Ruben Fleischer appeared via satellite from the "San Francisco" set in Atlanta, where he shared few details about the upcoming Columbia Pictures movie. "Up until this point, we've had a closed set—no visitors, no press," he teased. "Nobody's been here. So, you guys are the first people in the world to visit our stages."

"We want to be as true as possible to the comics with our film, but our story is primarily based on The Lethal Protector and the Planet of the Symbiote books," Fleischer told fans. As they screamed with excitement, he said, "I can promise you badass action, Venom's dark humor and I can also promise you an absolutely stunning performance by Tom Hardy. This is Venom's movie; we never know where he's going to show up. We're creating the next link in the chain."