Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Here to Tell You "Fit Hot Guys Have Problems Too," Complete With Half Naked Buff Men

All of those hot, mostly naked muscled guys dancing at bars around the world? They have feelings too. Yes, it's true. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is here with the gift of a song for all the go-go boys and Instagram thots out there to get that message out there.

From the team that brought you "First Penis I Saw," "Let's Generalize About Men" and "Maybe She's Not Such a Heinous Bitch After All" comes "Fit Hot Guys Have Problems Too," featuring Scott Michael Foster, David Hull and Vincent Rodriguez III. The song and dance happens at a gay bar as Nathaniel (Foster) and White Josh (Hull) work out their complicated feelings regarding their individual relationships.