Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Here to Tell You "Fit Hot Guys Have Problems Too," Complete With Half Naked Buff Men

All of those hot, mostly naked muscled guys dancing at bars around the world? They have feelings too. Yes, it's true. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is here with the gift of a song for all the go-go boys and Instagram thots out there to get that message out there.
From the team that brought you "First Penis I Saw," "Let's Generalize About Men" and "Maybe She's Not Such a Heinous Bitch After All" comes "Fit Hot Guys Have Problems Too," featuring Scott Michael Foster, David Hull and Vincent Rodriguez III. The song and dance happens at a gay bar as Nathaniel (Foster) and White Josh (Hull) work out their complicated feelings regarding their individual relationships.
CW
"Do you see how hot they are?" Guys like this don't have real problems," a bar patron sasses them.
The song, which comes complete with go-go boy dance moves, features lyrics such as,"'Cause fit hit guys have problems too/Don't look at us/We're not dancing for you/This is our quiet, personal time to reflect" and "Our pecs are perfect/But we have bad days/So don't objectify us with your male and female gaze/We have childhood traumas just like you/'Cause fit hot guys have problems too."
See the emotional gyrating in all of its glory above. And yes, the pants come off too. Be sure to send this to all the fit hot guys you know.
The episode also sees Rebecca (series co-creator Rachel Bloom) discovering the powers and limitations of altruism. This Crazy Ex episode also features the show's landmark 100th song. Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays, 8 p.m. on The CW.