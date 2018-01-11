BREAKING!

John Cena to Host Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Does the "Grey's Anatomy" Spin-Off Have a Name Yet?

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Says Skinnygirl Jeans Are for ''All Shapes and Sizes''

John Cena, 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon

Ready to get slimed again, John Cena?

The wrestler will host the Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards, the network announced Thursday, after hosting the annual event for the first time last year. "It's an awesome show!" Cena, who next stars in the comedy Blockers, tells E! News. "It is like the thrill of being in a WWE show, which is the thing I enjoy the absolute most, and Kids' Choice Awards is that thrill and that experience. Nickelodeon's production value is amazing. Every show is just outstanding and what they do for the kids in the audience and the kids at home is spectacular. The show is for the kids and so designed for the audience absolutely and it's so fun. You get to be a big kid."

This year's show will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Nickelodeon will broadcast the annual event in more than 170 countries and territories, and additional news—including categories and presenters—will be announced in the coming weeks.

Photos

Kids' Choice Awards: The Best Slimes!

Rest assured, Cena is already devising inventive ways to make this year's show the best in its 29-year history. "I compare the Kids' Choice Awards to Wrestle Mania in a WWE environment, where Wrestle Mania is the biggest show of the year for WWE. Every year it's enormous and they go, 'Well, what are we going to do next year?' And somehow they outdo themselves every year. Kids' Choice is no different, and they knock it out of the park every year," the Ferdinand star said. "We're in the process of coming up with how we are going to do that again this year."

—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , 2018 Kids' Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.