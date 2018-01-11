Healthier Than Ever: Stars Who've Made Major Lifestyle Changes for Body & Soul

"My body belongs to ME—at every phase, in every iteration, and whatever I'm doing with it."

It was Lena Dunham who spoke those words in March 2017. A recent public appearance had incited an uptick in backlash toward the star and she was addressing her naysayers head on by way of social media. After suffering from symptoms stemming from endometriosis, she honed in on meditation, exercise and nutrition to combat her ailments and, in the process, had appeared to shed some weight. While she was no stranger to criticism, the Girls star made it clear her lifestyle changes were a response to herself—no one else.

"I am no longer scared of my body," she wrote in Lenny Letter. "In fact, I listen to it when it speaks."

Dunham is one of the many Hollywood examples of stars who have adjusted their approach to wellness as of late, whether through diet, exercise, surgery and professional treatment. For Oprah Winfrey, it was concern for her blood pressure that made her hone in on the scale and adjust her eating.