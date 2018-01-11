John Cena Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True With Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Role

John Cena, one of the busiest people in the entertainment industry, has added not one, not two, but three new Nickelodeon projects to his ever-growing portfolio of projects.

Cena is returning to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, he will appear as a new villain in the upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and his is executive producing a new game show, Keep It Spotless, featuring teams of kids going head-to-head in a battle to stay clean. Does this man sleep? And truly, how does he keep it all balanced?

"This is going to sound super cliché, but I just take things one day at a time," Cena told E! News in a phone interview.