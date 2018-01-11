Taylor Swift Releases "End Game" Music Video Trailer

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:03 AM

Taylor Swift, End Game

YouTube

Taylor Swift gave fans a sneak peek of her new music video for "End Game" on Thursday by debuting a teaser on Good Morning America

The action-packed, 20-second clip showed Swift rocking out on a yacht, taking in a fireworks show, riding motorcycles and hanging out with Ed Sheeran and Future, who are also featured on the track. It looks like Swift travelled around the world to make this video extra special for her fans. According to ABC News, the video was shot in Miami, Tokyo and London. 

The song is featured on Swift's sixth studio album Reputation. The Grammy-winning artist released the album in November after dropping a series of singles, including "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready for It?" and "Gorgeous." It's already been a big year for the country-turned-pop star. Swift is gearing up for her Reputation Stadium Tour, which begins in May, and is walking into the 2018 Grammys with two nominations.

The full music video for "End Game" drops at midnight. Can't wait that long? Check out the trailer for a sneak peek.

Swift announced she would be releasing the trailer on Wednesday via her app.

"I wanted to let you know first, the End Game video comes out tomorrow!," Swift wrote underneath a shot from the video. "Gonna be posting a few pictures on here before the trailer premieres on GMA tomorrow #EndGameMusicVideo."

She then continued to tease the video with more photos throughout the day.

We can't wait to see the full video!

