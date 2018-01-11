James Franco Further Addresses Sexual Misconduct Claims on Late Night

James Franco doesn't seem too concerned about his reputation.

On the heels of his recent Golden Globe win, multiple women have, via Twitter, accused him of sexual misconduct. Franco shared his side of the story with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday, and he further addressed the allegations in an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night Wednesday. "I was sent a couple of the tweets. So yeah, I did read them. I haven't responded," the Disaster Artist actor said. "The ones I read were not accurate, but one of the things that I've learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had. There are people, women and others, who have not been a part of this conversation. I truly believe, and why I was wearing the pin, is that they need to be a part of this conversation. I support them."

Meyers referenced tweets from Ally Sheedy, who appeared four years ago in Franco's The Long Shrift, his off-Broadway directorial debut. After Franco won the Golden Globe, Sheedy wrote, "Please never ask me why I left the film/TV business." Sheedy later deleted her tweets, without explanation, and Franco said he didn't understand her motives. "I had a great relationship with her. She took the tweet down. I don't know. I really don't," he said, adding that he hadn't reached out to her. When Meyers asked if he was "curious" about Sheedy's tweets, Franco responded, "I don't know. It was so shocking. I don't know. I just...I guess I'm just letting it be."