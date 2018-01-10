When Gigi Hadid & Kate Moss Model Together, Magic Happens

Stuart Weitzman went big this season, inducting world-renowned models, Kate Moss and Gigi Hadid, for their latest ad campaign.
Clearly, it's an epic sight to see. But beyond the evident beauty of both models, the move to bring both Kate, who has been modeling since the late '80s, and Gigi, who's gained stardom over the last five years, creates a generation-less ad campaign that everyone can get behind.
This new campaign comes after the November 2017 release of The Gigi Mules, a collection of shoes designed by the model after she expressed her love for Stuart Weitzman's slides. Prior to that she modeled for the brand a number of times since 2015, slowly building her relationship to what it is now.
Kate is also no stranger to the creatives behind Stuart Weitzman's top-model ads. The model starred in the retail company's "Made For Walking" campaign in 2013 and the Spring 2014 Collection ad campaign. She was the face of the brand until mid-2014.
Courtesy Stuart Weitzman
Now, both of the brand's leading ladies have come together to reveal the spring/summer 2018 additions, which include crystal-accented mules, flat espadrilles, satin sneakers and, of course, boots. This year, based on the behind-the-scenes footage, you can look forward to a fitted riding boot, pointy-toe, slouched ankle boot and low-heel, Western-inspired boot (as seen in the photo above).
Which pair is your favorite? Tell us below!
