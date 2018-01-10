Giuliana Rancic Talks Son Duke's Red Carpet Reporter Aspirations

Kesha Norman Claps Back at Rumors She ''Trapped'' C.J. Mosley on WAGS Atlanta: ''I Don't Know What Else You Want From Me!''
Looks like Giuliana Rancic has found her protégé.
The television personality and hubby Bill Rancic recently sat down with E! News to talk life at home with their 5-year-old son, Duke Rancic. Turns out Duke was watching his super talented mama interview Hollywood's biggest stars at the 2018 Golden Globes when some possible career inspiration struck.
As G explained, "Bill sent me a video from the Golden Globes the other night.. He goes, ‘That's a cool microphone.' At E! we've got that big bedazzled microphone, and he goes, ‘Daddy, tell mommy to bring that microphone home.'"
So can we expect to see Duke follow in Giuliana's footsteps to become a red carpet reporter? "You never know!" she teased. "Maybe he'll be the next Jason Kennedy."
For now, Giuliana, Bill and Duke are focused on sticking to their New Year's resolution—one the entire family can get on board with.
"Our family resolution this year is to carve out one night a week where we cook dinner together as a family," she shared. "I'll find the recipe, I will source the ingredients. Bill can do the actual cooking. I will pour the vino!" Some things never change, right?
Bill explained, "Our son loves to cook, so he helps out in the kitchen. He likes to sprinkle some of the cheese on the pasta. He really gets into cooking so it's a fun family activity."
And Giuliana and Bill are also helping one unsuspecting fan stay on track with her resolution to get more organized. Press play on the video above to see how this celebrity couple came to the rescue with a little help from Marshall's!
