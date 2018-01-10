10 Celebrity Style Transformations You Need to See to Believe

Getty Images
Let's throw it back.
Everyone's style evolves over time...even if you have a tried-and-true wardrobe uniform (think: Jennifer Aniston in white tees and jeans or Queen Elizabeth II in bright dress-coats). However, some changes in clothing preferences are more obvious than others.
Maybe it's due to a stylist change, the celeb wants to project a new image or just a natural progression of taste influenced by new experiences and people. Whatever the case, the before-and-after comparisons of certain celebrity style transformations can be quite jarring.
For instance, remember Beyoncé in Destiny's Child heyday? It was a lot of bandeau crop tops, A-line ball gowns and, of course, coordinating outfits with her fellow band mates. Fast forward to post-pregnancy Bey, and well, her looks scream individuality as much as hefty tags.
Beyoncé is not alone. Keep scrolling to see the best celeb style transformations…for posterity's sake.
Amy Graves/WireImage
Back in The Simple Life days, the pop-culture princess's style was much more Cali-girl casual, with lots of mini denim skirts and halter dresses with draped necklines.
NPEx / Splash News
As Nicole has matured, her style has gotten more refined. Still, her fashion perspective is still authentic to her boho-glam self.
Amy Graves/WireImage
Posh's love for designer brands never waned. Though her ensembles were more body-con back in the day, she still had an appreciation for quality fashion.
Team GT/GC Images
These days, as a respected fashion designer, she can now wear herself—oversize jackets and PJ-inspired, wide-leg trousers and all.
Ron Davis/Getty Images
The My Heart Will Go On singer always had a classic (and kind of conservative) take on fashion.
KCS Presse / MEGA
Now, with stylist Law Roach, the icon is more willing to push the style boundaries.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
The former Disney star's "Wrecking Ball" stage stirred up a lot of mixed emotions in the fashion world. Bedazzled leotards with bears on them? Miley rocked them with confidence.
Al Pereira/WireImage
Living in Malibu seemed to influence the singer's style preferences, as she went from nipple pasties and latex bodysuits to boho sun dresses and '50s-inspired get-ups.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Causal, simple and cute.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Now with Dwayne Wade by her style, the couple is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Gabby is especially great at mastering the mixture of textures and prints.
SGranitz/WireImage for ESPN
When Kim first broke into the spotlight, her hair had its own personality. We could also catch her in bright hues.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has been with Kanye West, she seemingly likes to stick to neutrals and metallics. And there's never a hair out of its super-straight place.
Mick Hutson/Redferns
Bey had more girly style sensibilities in her Destiny's Child days.
James Devaney/GC Images
She still oozes femininity...but now in an ultra-luxe, edgier way.
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
The boy band member was cute as a button in his skinny jeans and tees.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Now solo, the Dunkirk actor definitely opts for more statement-making apparel, like floral suits and flared pants.
Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic
With every appearance, Mother Monster was expected to make a style statement, whether that entailed wearing a meat dress, holding an abstract umbrella or walking around in fashionable art.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
With the release of Joanne, Gaga took a much more subtle, streamlined and sophisticated approach to fashion.
Dimitrios Kambouris/USA/[NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pre-royal engagement, the Suits actress wore flattering silhouettes and stayed on-trend at red carpet events.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Post-royal engagement, Meghan's style has leaned more conservative. That said, every piece is tailored to perfection and sells out almost immediately.
Who's style do you like best?
