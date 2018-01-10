10 Celebrity Style Transformations You Need to See to Believe

Let's throw it back.

Everyone's style evolves over time...even if you have a tried-and-true wardrobe uniform (think: Jennifer Aniston in white tees and jeans or Queen Elizabeth II in bright dress-coats). However, some changes in clothing preferences are more obvious than others.

Maybe it's due to a stylist change, the celeb wants to project a new image or just a natural progression of taste influenced by new experiences and people. Whatever the case, the before-and-after comparisons of certain celebrity style transformations can be quite jarring.

For instance, remember Beyoncé in Destiny's Child heyday? It was a lot of bandeau crop tops, A-line ball gowns and, of course, coordinating outfits with her fellow band mates. Fast forward to post-pregnancy Bey, and well, her looks scream individuality as much as hefty tags.