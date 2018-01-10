This Meghan Markle Workout Will Get Any Bride Wedding-Ready

Are you ready to give your body the royal treatment?

As the world anxiously awaits Meghan Markle's huge day, the newly-engaged actress has dropped hints as to how she's prepping, including sharing her favorite workouts.

"Pilates Platinum is hands down the best thing you could do for your body," Prince Harry's fiancé told Harper's Bazaar. "You keep coming back for several reasons: first off, your body changes immediately…give it two classes and you will see a difference."

What makes the Pilates Platinum studio different and worthy of Meghan's praise? Its famous Megaformer machine, created by the owner, Sebastien Lagree.

"[The Megaformer] was designed to provide a high intensity but low impact workout," Sebastien told E! News. "It was designed for the Lagree Fitness Method to strengthen, tighten and tone the body quickly and safely...The Megaformer consists of two fixed platforms, one moving platform called the Carriage, handles and cables."