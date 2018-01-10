Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to Will & Grace—in 2 Different Roles

Get ready for a double dose of JLo, Will & Grace fans!

The icon will be making her grand return to the NBC comedy in an upcoming episode of the successful revival, following up on her hilarious guest appearances in seasons six and seven. But this time around, she'll be playing not one, but two different roles.

E! News has confirmed that not only will Jennifer Lopez appear again as herself, but she'll be pulling double-duty as her Shades of Blue character, NYPD detective Harlee Santos, as well. How will that work? We have no idea, but we can't wait to see the sure-to-be hysterical way Will & Grace co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan bring the street-wise cop into their decidedly lighter world.