Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Reach Divorce Settlement

Producer Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife Georgina Chapman have settled their divorce amid other women's sexual misconduct allegations against him, E! News has learned.
The 41-year-old co-founder of fashion label Marchesa had announced in October she was leaving her husband, with whom she shares two children, after many accusations were made public. Since then, dozens of more women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual assault and harassment. He has denied taking part in non-consensual sex.
E! News confirmed on Wednesday that Weinstein and Chapman agreed to a divorce settlement in late December. No documents have been filed yet, a source said. Weinstein's rep had no comment. Chapman's rep had no immediate remarks.
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The former couple wed almost exactly 10 years ago in December 2007.
Another source had told E! News in October that they had a prenuptial agreement. In December, TMZ reported that Chapman could walk away from the marriage with approximately $12 million, adding that the prenup allegedly includes an increased annual payment of $400,000 to her once they reached 10 years of marriage.
When Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein, she had said in a statement, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband."
Weinstein later said in a statement, "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family."
"We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate," he said. "I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua