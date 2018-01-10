Ricky Martin Confirms He's Married! Says He and Jwan Yosef Have Exchanged Vows, Signed Prenups

Ricky Martin is a married man!

Star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story says exclusively to E! News, "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know."

Although no formal celebration has taken place, the 46-year-old singer says he and Jwan Yosef have done everything else to prep for the special occasion.

"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

The pair began dating in the 2016 and in November later that year announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were engaged.