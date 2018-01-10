SUNDAYS
Kim Kardashian Says Keeping Up With the Kardashians Helped Raise $1 Million for Alexandria House

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 11:33 AM

Kim Kardashian sent a thank you message to her fans on Tuesday and revealed a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians helped raise money for Alexandria House, a long-term shelter for women and children Kim visited on the show. In fact, she said one particularly generous donor gave $1 million.

"Just got off the phone w/our show producers who informed me that since our episode on homelessness aired @ahouse_la have been flooded w/donations from people who were so moved!" Kim tweeted on Tuesday evening. "One person even donated $1mil. THANK U to those who have helped to make a difference! #AlexandriaHouse."

Kim Kardashian Hears Emotional Story of Homelessness While Visiting Women at L.A.'s Alexandria House

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1408

E!

On the November episode, Kim learned about the homelessness epidemic and decided to throw an event for Alexandria House.

"Today I have an amazing party planned to support the Alexandria House, a long-term shelter for women and single moms. We are partnering with companies like PRIV and Cost Plus World Market to provide to provide some great products and services," Kim said on the episode. "I just want to bring awareness to this issue because I feel like there's a lot that can be done in our community and it starts with just getting the information."

Back in November when the episode aired, the Alexandra House Facebook page shared pictures of the staff, volunteers and women and children watching the episode of KUWTK.

The post read, "On Sunday night, staff, volunteers and the women and children of Alexandria House gathered to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! On this episode, Kim Kardashian West visited Alexandria House and the show featured 3 of our past residents sharing parts of their stories. The best part about watching the show together was hearing our kids squeal and laugh every time they recognized someone they knew."

The two-night Keeping Up With the Kardashins event airs this Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m., only on E!

