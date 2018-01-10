What Julianna Margulies Misses About The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Open Up to Nia Jax About Their Struggles With Body Shaming on Total Divas
It's been more than a year since The Good Wife ended and Julianna Margulies hung up her Alicia Florrick wig, and the Emmy winner admits there is a longing she feels in regards to the CBS series.
"I miss what Alicia says," Margulies told E! News at the National Board of Review Awards. "I don't miss the hours and the grind. It was a long grind. And I miss my crew and my cast, but it was an awesome year off."
Margulies is back at work on a new TV show, AMC's Dietland. Based on Sarai Walker's book of the same name, follows Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), an obese woman preparing for weight-loss surgery before her world is rocked. Margulies plays Kitty, who, according to AMC, is "a wildly ambitious magazine editor" who finds her world "thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit." She then must "play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply."
CBS
"It's based on a book that was written in 2014, and yet is so timely today that I think AMC is moving up the release date because of the subject matter," Margulies told us about the Marti Noxon series.
"Julianna is diabolically talented and beautiful, which makes her perfect to play our Kitty. I am genuinely honored to have the opportunity to work with her. She's a special human and a rare actor," Noxon said in a statement when Margulies' casting was announced. "I can't wait to start and for the world to get a load of this show. I am also so grateful to AMC and Skydance for supporting us and trusting the Dietland team with this provocative, wild story."
No official premiere date has been set other than 2018. The first season is 10 episodes.
Margulies was on hand at the National Board of Review Awards to present Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins with the Spotlight Award. While speaking to E! News, Margulies touched on the Golden Globes' female director shut out and Barbra Streisand bringing attention to the fact she is the only woman to win the award and it was in 1984.
"Listen, Rome wasn't built in a day and I think we all have to remember that every step forward is a step of progress. So, take a deep breath and we're going to get there," she said.
Click play on the video above to hear who her Wonder Woman is.