Ashley Wagner Doesn't Regret "Furious" Reaction to Not Making Olympic Team

Ashley Wagner has no regrets about her initial reaction to not qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Last week, the three-time national champion and 2016 world silver medalist finished in fourth place at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which means she will not represent the United States at the 2018 Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February. She later said she was "absolutely furious" at the judges' scoring but is "going home proud." Many criticized her over her comments.

"No, I mean, what you see if what you get with me," Wagner said on NBC's Today show on Wednesday, when asked if she regrets her reaction. "I pride myself on being honest and open. I think that at the end of the day, based on the selection criteria, they absolutely made the right call with this team. Those ladies are getting ready to go to the Olympics and I support them entirely."

"I think the only thing that I question is my scores compared to my scores in the past," she continued. "I scored lower in the second mark in my short program than I did in a competition that I was injured at and those are the things that I'm confused about, but you know, the technical side, I think was totally fair and I ended up where I ended up, but, I mean, that moment I created for myself—a standing ovation at Nationals, that's something that for me, I'll forever be proud of."