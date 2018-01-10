Michael Douglas Preemptively Denies Masturbating in Front of Former Employee: "I Felt the Need to Get Ahead of This"

Michael Douglas wanted to get ahead of the story.

In an interview with Deadline, the veteran actor came forward denying private claims from a former employee, whom had worked on development at his company more than 30 years prior, that he had used "colorful" language in front of her, spoke "raunchily" with friends in front of her, blackballed her from the industry and masturbated in front of her.

He apologized for using "colorful" language. "None of it was directed at her; she didn't say it was. It was my office and that was the tone that I set," he explained, adding that he had worked out of his New York home at the time. "As to colorful language, she may have overheard private conversations, and if she was offended, she could have excused herself."

Douglas denied the blackballing allegation, calling it "completely untrue." "I never blackballed her. If people from the industry called me to ask about her, I would have been honest, but I never blackballed her," he reiterated to the website.

As for the masturbating claim, "This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever," he said.