Bruno Mars, Kesha, Cardi B and More to Perform at 2018 Grammys

Getty Images
Getty Images
Bruno Mars, Kesha and Cardi B are set to perform at the 2018 Grammys. The artists join a star-studded lineup. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and SZA are also set to perform.
In addition, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will take the stage for a special performance with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Their song "1-800-273-8255" is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.
The night is sure to be a memorable one for all of the performers. Mars walks into the night with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Kesha is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Performance. In addition, Cardi B makes her Grammy debut with two nods.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are also contenders in three categories for their hit "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber. Khalid has five nominations, and Cara and Logic are both first-time nominees.
However, these aren't the only stars to take the stage. The Recording Academy previously announced that Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) and Little Big Town will also perform.
The award show will take place in New York this year. For the past 15 years, the Grammys have been held in Los Angeles. In honor of the show's return to the Big Apple, there will also be a series of Broadway-themed performances, including a tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Ben Platt from the hit show Dear Evan Hansen will also perform.
The Grammys air live on CBS on Jan. 28 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. James Corden will host this year's award show.