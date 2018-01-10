Bruno Mars, Kesha, Cardi B and More to Perform at 2018 Grammys

Bruno Mars, Kesha and Cardi B are set to perform at the 2018 Grammys. The artists join a star-studded lineup. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and SZA are also set to perform.

In addition, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will take the stage for a special performance with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Their song "1-800-273-8255" is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

The night is sure to be a memorable one for all of the performers. Mars walks into the night with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Kesha is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Performance. In addition, Cardi B makes her Grammy debut with two nods.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are also contenders in three categories for their hit "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber. Khalid has five nominations, and Cara and Logic are both first-time nominees.