Snooki's Husband Jionni LaValle Sets the Record Straight on Divorce Rumors

Don't worry pop culture fans! This couple is staying Jersey Strong.

Despite a few tabloid headlines claiming Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle's marriage is on the rocks, the famous pair is setting the record straight once and for all on social media.

In a new Instagram post, Jionni made it clear that things are going great.

"My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it," Jionni shared with his followers. "Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that's what I do."

He added, "MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that's what she does. We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message find you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show…I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!"