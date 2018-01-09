Snooki's Husband Jionni LaValle Sets the Record Straight on Divorce Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 8:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Raising Four Kids: ''Wine Is Necessary''

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Inside This Is Us' "Explosive" Therapy Session and What Comes Next

Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh

Angelina Jolie Brings Daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Gala

Jionni LaValle, Nicole Snooki Polizzi

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Don't worry pop culture fans! This couple is staying Jersey Strong.

Despite a few tabloid headlines claiming Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle's marriage is on the rocks, the famous pair is setting the record straight once and for all on social media.

In a new Instagram post, Jionni made it clear that things are going great.

"My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it," Jionni shared with his followers. "Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that's what I do."

He added, "MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that's what she does. We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message find you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show…I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!"

Photos

Snooki & Jionni: Romance Rewind

Recently, MTV announced that an upcoming reality show titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring the original cast (minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) back together. Spouses and kids are expected to be included in some way.

Ultimately, the post received support from Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese.

As for Snooki, she couldn't help but comment and express love to her "hunnie."

"I love you beyond words & so lucky to have you," she wrote. "As long as we know what we have, screw everybody else. You're my world!"

Snooki and Jionni said "I Do" in November 2014 during a Great Gatsby-themed wedding ceremony. The pair has since welcomed two children together.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Snooki , , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.