Inside This Is Us' "Explosive" Therapy Session and What Comes Next

Phew, anyone else feel like they just left an intense therapy session?

This Is Us' winter return on Tuesday night proved to be one of the NBC hit's most emotional and raw outings yet. And you know that's saying something when every single episode makes us cry as it is.

Following Kevin's (Justin Hartley) DUI in the fall finale, we learn he was ordered to go to rehab, with the Pearsons visiting him at his treatment center after 30 days. But Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (recent Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) soon find themselves in an intense therapy session that gets downright ugly...and it was beautiful to watch.