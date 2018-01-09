Angelina Jolie Brings Daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Gala

Family night out!

Angelina Jolie stepped out Tuesday evening with two special people by her side, children Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The trio was all smiles at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, where Jolie is set to accept the Freedom of Expression Award for First They Killed My Father.

The A-list movie star looked particularly elegant in a black sheer gown, while Zahara, 13, and Shiloh dressed for the occasion in black suits. The 11-year-old wore a sling on her right arm, a result of a snowboarding injury, People reports. According to the outlet, Shiloh broke her arm last month on a family vacation but is "fine."

Loung Ung, who penned the memoir that inspired First They Killed My Father, also joined Jolie and her children for the event.