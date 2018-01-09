How to Use Your Fingers to Recreate Jennifer Aniston's Smoky Eye

It's time to modernize your smoky eye.
"When we think of smoky eyes, we think of black smoky eyes," celebrity makeup artist and beauty industry vet Charlotte Tilbury told E! News. "But in fact, smoky eyes can be bronzy. They can be wonderful garnet colors, wonderful jewel-like tones. We saw a lot of those bronzy, coppery eye colors like this at the Golden Globes."
The owner of Charlotte Tilbury, a celeb-loved makeup brand, was responsible for both Penélope Cruz and Jennifer Aniston's beauty looks at the 2018 Golden Globes. The next day, the highly sought-after makeup artist revealed to E! News the smoky eye that celebrities are loving due to its dazzling appearance on camera. And, with the Charlotte Tilbury Dolce Vita palette in hand, she showed us a surprisingly simple way to achieve it. Spoiler alert: You'll need your fingers.
Step 1: Take your blending brush and dip it into the lightest shade to prime the eye from the brow bone to the lash line.
Step 2: Use a blending brush take a deeper hue and apply it to the socket or corner, blending it back and forth.
Step 3: Add the same hue to the bottom lash line using a smudge brush.
Step 4: Apply the brown hue to the top lash line and the corner of the bottom lash line, using a smudge brush.
Step 5: Dip your index finger into gold shade, such as Pop, and pat it onto the lid.
Will you try this new smoky eye? Tell us below!
