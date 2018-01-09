G-Eazy Ends Partnership With H&M Over Racially Insensitive Advertising

Rapper G-Eazy has taken to social media on Tuesday to announce that he's cut ties with ended with Swedish clothing manufacturer H&M over an advertisement and item of clothing labeled by many as racially insensitive.

Over the weekend, the retailer sparked outrage after an ad depicting a black child model in a sweatshirt that read "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle."

The "No Limit" performer proved he had at least one when he released a statement on Tuesday condemning H&M's choice and also to say that his upcoming collab with the company had been called off.

"Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with H&m," wrote the rapper. "Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end."