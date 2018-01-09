Bethenny Frankel on Luann de Lesseps' Recent Arrest: ''We All Have Our Flaws''

Sonja Morgan also confirms she's spoken to de Lesseps. "She's doing the right thing," Singer says. "She is taking care of herself for her children and for her family. Listen, it can happen to anyone. It happens to a lot of people just most people don't get caught."

From her perspective, "It's a fish bowl in Palm Beach and when you're tall like Luann, and you have that voice, you're going to be spotted."

Likewise, Dorinda Medley is confident her close friend is going to come out of this better than ever. Medley admits she hasn't been able to "talk to her much because she's kind of doing her own thing," but adds, "We have all been there. By the grace of God, we've all been there where you have the aha moment were you're like, 'This is it.'"

Dorinda is looking on the bright side, continuing, "The great thing is it is a great opportunity to look backwards in four to five years and say, 'Thank God that happened. Look who I am today if it was not for that.' Luann's a strong girl and I love her, I support her and I look forward to what's going to happen going forward."

"You know what they say," Medley tells us, "'When something stops, something new begins. Every ending is a beginning.'"