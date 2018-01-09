Bethenny Frankel on Luann de Lesseps' Recent Arrest: ''We All Have Our Flaws''

Bethenny Frankel is responding to Luann de Lesseps' current bout of personal turmoil.

E! News caught up with the Real Housewives of New York City fixture at the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans line in New York City, where she discusses her co-star's recent arrest and the hope she holds for Luann's future.

Frankel says she's "been texting" Luann, adding, "She's taking care of herself. She said she's in a good place, so you know like I said, we all have our flaws. Luann's no different."

She adds, "We all have high points, low points, times we feel confident, times we feel less confident and so... but I'm sorry she's not here."