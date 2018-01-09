Lena Dunham Addresses Jack Antonoff Split, Says She'll "Always Wear" Ring Ex Gave Her

Lena Dunham is addressing her split with Jack Antonoff.

E! News exclusively revealed on Monday that the Girls star and her musician boyfriend had ended their relationship after five years together. Then on Tuesday, Lena went on Instagram Live and broke her silence on the split. After thanking everyone for their supportive messages in the Live video, she shared that she's wearing a ring that Jack gave her.

"I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me and I'll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing and it doesn't have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends," Lena said.