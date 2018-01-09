David Beckham's Ad Campaign for His New Grooming Products Is H-O-T

In the words of the great Derek Zoolander, "Have you ever wondered if there was more to life, other than being really, really, ridiculously good looking?"

Based on David Beckham's new ad campaign, we don't have an answer to that question. This campaign is an endless supply of #MCM (read: Man Crush Monday) Instagram posts. And, here's the best part ladies and gentleman, unlike Zoolander, David isn't into competition. He wants the men in your life to be just as ridiculously good looking, and we are certainly here for that.

Today, the former professional soccer player announced the launch of his new grooming line, in partnership with L'Oreal Lux: House 99.