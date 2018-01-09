David Beckham's Ad Campaign for His New Grooming Products Is H-O-T

In the words of the great Derek Zoolander, "Have you ever wondered if there was more to life, other than being really, really, ridiculously good looking?"
Based on David Beckham's new ad campaign, we don't have an answer to that question. This campaign is an endless supply of #MCM (read: Man Crush Monday) Instagram posts. And, here's the best part ladies and gentleman, unlike Zoolander, David isn't into competition. He wants the men in your life to be just as ridiculously good looking, and we are certainly here for that.
Today, the former professional soccer player announced the launch of his new grooming line, in partnership with L'Oreal Lux: House 99.
House 99
"I'm so excited to finally share House 99 with everyone around the world," the new owner stated in a press release. "I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so. House 99 is here to support men, to give them the tools they need to create whatever look they are going for. Welcome to the house."
House 99
The collection includes 13 products to "upgrade every step of the modern-man's routine," including David's must-haves: the Seriously Groomed Beard & Hair Balm, Smooth Back Shaping Pomade and the Greater Look Face Moisturizer.
The Seriously Groomed Beard & Hair Balm is inspired by the influencer's full beard in 2015. It's a lightweight cream to condition, style and keep unruly hair in place. It can be used on hair, whether it's short or long and facial hair.
House 99
Since David's pompadour has become his signature look, he's spent years looking for the right pomade. Now, he's made his own: the Smooth Back Shaping Pomade. This beauty product ensures hold and texture, designed for men with action-packed schedules. Perfect for a guy, it also promises to be humidity-proof and sweat resistant.
House 99
Then, there's the Greater Look Face Moisturizer, the athlete's answer to hydrated skin. The product is loaded protein-rich spirulina and quinoa extracts to control oil production in the skin, promising a natural radiance.
"For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It's about being comfortable trying new things and shaping your next look," he said.
If ridiculously good looking is the next look for the man or woman in your life, take the gentleman's invite, and go to House 99!
Products are available for purchase on March 4, exclusively at Ulta.