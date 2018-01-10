iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Nominations: ''Despacito'' Dominates

Thought you'd heard the last of "Despacito" when the clock struck midnight in 2017? Think again.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's smash hit collaboration with Justin Bieber swept the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, which were announced today. Fonsi and Yankee top the list at seven nods, in categories such as Song of the Year, Latin Artist of the Year and more.

Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and The Chainsmokersround out the second-most nominated group of artists with five each, Justin Bieber rakes in four (his Belieber fanbase is up for Best Fan Army), and Taylor Swift earns three—in addition to one for the Swifties and one for her cat, Olivia, in the Cutest Musician's Pat category.

Other notable nominees include Niall Horan, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd and Imagine Dragons. The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place Sunday, March 11 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Fans at home can catch it live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out the complete list of nominees below: