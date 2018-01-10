Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & the End of "Old Etiquette"

Of course, William and Kate did still receive gifts from around the world when they wed back in 2011, and Harry and Meghan are likely to as well. And just as William and Kate became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they married, Harry and Meghan will also have new titles bestowed upon them by the queen.

"It is likely that they will become a duke and duchess, but it is not a guarantee," William Hanson, another leading royal etiquette expert in the U.K., tells E! News. "They will be given something—Prince Harry might become an earl, and then the wife's title would be countess...but I highly suspect he will become the Duke of Sussex and thus she will become the Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan, an American, will go through the process of becoming a British citizen just like any other applicant. This may take some time, but it hasn't delayed the bride-to-be from getting an early start on her royal role. In late 2017, the Suits star not only started making public appearances with Harry, she also spent Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family. This was "huge," says Harrold, and it's a clear indication of how certain royal "rules" are becoming more relaxed.