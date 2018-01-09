Is Michelle Williams Engaged to Andrew Youmans?

Michelle Williams may be gearing up for a big relationship status change...

E! News can report that the 37-year-old actress is very seriously dating New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans and has been for some time.

A source tells E! News, "Michelle and has been with Andy for longer than people think. They are very serious and were right away. She has kept the relationship under wraps and made a point not to bring him to public events."

The fiercely private star has also been spotted many times recently stepping out with a heart-shaped diamond ring on her that finger, but don't expect the All the Money in the World star to comment on what it means.

"It is very important to Michelle to keep her private life private and out of the press. She has been wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring for awhile but doesn't want to confirm or deny whether they are engaged," the insider said. "All she will say is that they are very happy together."

The two were first spotted holding hands in Rome in July.